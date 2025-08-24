Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 4: Who was voted off?

We have said this for a good while now, but Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World is a reality TV fever dream. You have so many iconic players and really, the only shame is that this is a super-short season compared to what either this or the US version tends to do.

Now, the other shame is really simple: You are not going to see a lot of the favorites together for a long period of time.

Entering episode 4, we were well-aware of the power dynamics on the World Tribe. The men were outnumbered 4-2, and this put two-time champ Tony Vlachos in a terrible position. This led to a spot where him being voted out was hardly a blindside, even if he tried his hardest to fight at Tribal Council.

How we got here was pretty simple: Parvati wanted to keep Tony as a shield, but she was outnumbered and at this point, there’s no way that a player like Cirie is going to go to rocks. We do not think that this is a situation where he played terribly — this wasn’t like his Game Changers boot, where you can argue that he easily overplayed his hand. As a matter of fact, Tony’s real mistake this time around is that he likely was a little too quiet in the early going and would have benefited from siding with the international players versus Cirie and Parvati. Even still, that may not have worked.

Now, getting voted out by Cirie and Parvati — two of the best players out there — is nothing to be ashamed of. Also, the reality Tony faces is that it is really hard to envision him ever winning any Survivor season again. Once you win the game twice, nobody wants to see that happen for a third time. It’s the same reason why Sandra has been voted out when she has the last few times she played, even in Australia.

What did you think about Australian Survivor: Australia vs. the World episode 4?

Are you sad to see Tony voted out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

