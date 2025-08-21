The Office spin-off The Paper shifts to binge release

For those who have not heard, the upcoming spin-off of The Office in The Paper is slated to arrive on Peacock come September 4. Now, there is a slight change to be made when it comes to the schedule!

Today, the streaming service announced that rather than deliver a bunch of episodes of the comedy every week, there will now be a binge release. In other words, all ten episodes of the series are going to be available all at once. What’s the reason for that? Well, a lot may be tied to early buzz for the show and the possibly opportunity to create some sort of viral hit here.

It goes without saying at this point, but we do tend to think that enthusiasm is very much here and expectations are through the roof. For those who are unaware, The Paper is set in the same world as the other show, but with the documentary crew now looking at a newspaper in Toledo struggling to find a way to stay alive. Oscar is the one Office character who will be around on this show — but who knows? There could be some other surprises.

One thing we are curious about is if someday, NBC is going to air at least an episode or two of this in order to ensure that this is a big-time success. Nothing has been altogether confirmed on that yet, but we have seen the broadcast network do this with some other shows. For now, we just want The Paper to be funny — we do not expect a character as iconic as Michael Scott, but it really does not need that to be a successful comedy. Good characters and solid humor will be enough to make it worthwhile.

What do you most want to see moving into The Office spin-off The Paper?

Do you think the move to a binge release is smart? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

