The Traitors season with all-newbie cast ordered at NBC

If you were wanting more from the world of The Traitors at present, let’s just say that we have more news that should suit your fancy!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, NBC has officially ordered a version of the reality TV juggernaut with Alan Cumming set to serve as host. The first season of the series on Peacock featured a mixture of new players and reality TV alum; this version of the show will be entirely newbies. This move seems to be a response to the demand that is out there for more of the show, while also keeping the streaming version fully intact.

Is this version of the show going to be a huge hit? That remains to be seen, but what we can at least say with a measure of confidence right now is quite simple: We love the version of the show that we get in the UK, which features an all-newbie cast. Meanwhile, the Australian version has been a bit hit-and-miss, but the New Zealand version? Fantastic. There are reasons to think that this could work, but it is all based on casting. We know that the format itself is pretty outstanding.

As for why NBC wants this version of the show, it may be tied to their realization that Deal or No Deal Island, which decently supported, may not have the same upside. Also, remember that they gave an absolutely insane amount of money away last season and may have determined that as a result of that, they may not be altogether interested in doing that all over again. (This does not mean to say that Deal or No Deal Island has been canceled — even if it does not return for the 2025-26 TV season, there is a chance that it still comes back after the fact.)

