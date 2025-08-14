Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7 video: Charley vs. Leon?

In just a matter of hours, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 7. What more can we say about it now?

Well, entering the episode, one of the things that we do recognize is that Dexter, continually under the guise of Red, is still going to be taking part in some of Leon Prater’s group activities. That includes here spending time at a private retreat, which includes a massive property and some outside time … which, for the record, head of security Charley is not altogether thrilled about.

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can get a larger preview now for what lies ahead, which does feature Charley and Leon having a heated conversation. She is worried about these people being potentially out in the open, but Leon does his best to downplay it. You can still sense his frustrations, which are compounded by the fact that Lowell’s whereabouts remain unclear. No one seems to know as of yet that he has been murdered, just as they (seemingly) know very little about what happened to one “Gareth.” The other is still around, and we do wonder how much they know. Are they at this retreat to plot their revenge? That at least feels possible.

In the end, we tend to think that one of the more interesting things this season will be if or when the truth does come out about Dexter’s true identity. It does feel like there is only so long it can stay hidden. Also, if you are Charley, isn’t it your job to try to dig around here and get as many answers as you possibly can? That is, at least from our perspective, what she has to be thinking about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

