Revival season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Syfy?

In the wake of tonight’s season 1 finale over at Syfy, is there anything more that can be said about a Revival season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the story?

Well, as per usual, there are a handful of different things we are happy to say here, but let’s begin with the following: Nothing has been decided when it comes to the future. We do want to believe that there’s a good chance of it coming back, especially since the show may be relatively cost-efficient and has a great cast led by Wynonna Earp star Melanie Scrofano. Yet, we are also well-aware of the fact that Syfy has a tendency to cancel shows early. Then again, at least Resident Alien got to stick around for a handful of seasons — we like to think that the same could happen here. However, Revival’s future has yet to be determined, and it could take a little bit of time for that to be figured out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, if you have not heard too much about this show one way or another, let’s just go ahead and share the official synopsis:

On one miraculous day in rural Wisconsin, the recently deceased suddenly rise from their graves. But this is no zombie story as the “revived” appear and act just like they once were. When local Officer and single mother Dana Cypress is unexpectedly thrown into the center of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect.

The series stars Melanie Scrofano, Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen.

Here is a reminder that if you do want to check Revival out, it is streaming on Peacock. Not only that, but tis numbers there may prove essential in figuring out its future.

Do you want to see a Revival season 2 renewal happen over at Syfy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







