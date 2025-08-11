FROM season 4 premiere date: An August 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to hear about a FROM season 4 premiere date at MGM+ between now and the end of August? Well, for now, let’s just say that there is quite a bit to discuss.

Where do we start? Well, the simplest answer here is just noting that production on the Harold Perrineau show is underway in Canada, which means that we can feel confident in the fact that the powers-that-be are working in order to make the magic happen. Our general hope is that at some point, we at least hear something more about casting … but not too much beyond that. Remember that so much of this show is mystery, and it is hard to see that changing. The less you know at times, the better.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM coverage!

For now, our general feeling is that the fourth season is going to start in the aftermath of the shocking sequence involving the Man in Yellow, who removed Jim from the picture at the end of last season. Is that another obstacle that the town has to overcome? We want more about his end goals, or whether or not everyone present there is really a reincarnation.

As for premiere dates…

Let’s just say that for now, it is likely to be in the spring of next year — that would give the cast and crew enough time to film, but then MGM+ plenty of time to promote. Just note that this is our own estimation, though — if it is slightly earlier or later, we would not be surprised. We just tend to think that this is the biggest hit that the network / streaming service has, so why wouldn’t they want to at least try to push it to their heart’s content? That at least makes the most overall sense.

What more are you hoping to learn when it comes to FROM season 4 at MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







