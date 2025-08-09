Outer Banks season 5 premiere date: An August 2025 update

With us now in the thick of August, is there a chance that some Outer Banks season 5 premiere date news is on the horizon?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by saying that we 100% understand anyone who is getting a little bit antsy and desperate for more news. Season 4 ended with both a major death and some significant revelations. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that there is a lot more enthusiasm … and that is without even getting into the fact that season 5 is going to be the final chapter.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, this is where we do now have to come in and say that the return of the Pogues to TV is still pretty far away. Odds are, we are going to be waiting until we get around to spring or summer 2026 to see something more from this world. That is 100% unfortunate but at the same time, totally understandable. This is a show that is pretty big in scope these days and takes a rather long time to make. Ultimately, it would be really silly to sit here and say that we have some expectation that the next season is going to be rushed.

So while it is unlikely that any significant season 5 news will be dropped this August, there are still some things that we are left to wonder about. Take, for starters, if Netflix is going to announce anything more when it comes to spin-offs or off-shoots. That is something that does feel, at least for now, like it could be in the running here. This is a company that loves its franchises and beyond just that, hopes to make the most of them in the opportunities that they do have.

What are you the most eager to see at this point heading into Outer Banks season 5?

Not only that, but when do you want to see the show premiere? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







