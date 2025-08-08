Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3: What’s next?

Following the huge two-episode premiere tonight on Starz, do you want to learn more about Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3? There is a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost, let’s just start things off by noting that as great as it was here to get a two-part premiere, this is not something to expect moving forward. Rather, there are going to be one-episode airings that come for the rest of the season, and that of course means an opportunity to see more epic romances, drama, and a whole lot more. This show, based on the promotion alone, is going to get perhaps more twisted than anyone would first imagine, and we hope that it can capture at least some of the passionate fandom of the original.

Below, you can check out the full Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

As the oath-taking ceremony to determine who will be laird of Clan MacKenzie approaches, Ellen hatches a new plan to protect herself and her family. Julia is forced to make an impossible choice.

Given the fact that Starz has already renewed the prequel for a second season, we do feel rather confident that there is going to be a lot of good stuff coming and you do not have to worry about that. We do still wonder about the future of the entire franchise, mostly due to the fact that there could still be more spin-off ideas that have potential … though there is not also anything that is out there publicly about them at this point. If you want them to happen, just cross your fingers at this point and hope for the best! (This show doing well would do wonders for almost anything else.)

