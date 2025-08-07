The Paper trailer: See Oscar, others in look at The Office spin-off

Come September 4 on Peacock, we are going to see the long-awaited spin-off to The Office in The Paper. Is there any chance this works?

Before we get to the specific story at the heart of this show, here is a reminder that for years, parent company NBCUniversal tried to figure something out when it comes to an off-shoot. What they eventually settled on here was this show, which is about a struggling newspaper in Ohio. The same documentary crew is working behind the scenes, and it just so turns out that one character from the original in Oscar Martinez is back full-time!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full trailer for what lies ahead — there are some laughs baked in here, though it does still feel like there may be a few growing pains at the same time. Oscar, hilariously, identifies pretty early on that the same documentary crew is there and he wants nothing to do with it. Instead, he curses and tries to do whatever he can to ensure the footage is unusable. It does feel right that he was one of the last people who seemed interested in a lot of the fame and yet, here he is all over again.

In the end, we do tend to think that there are a few different stories that are going to be front and center here, whether it be journalistic integrity, finding value in a world without much local news, and of course laughs — plenty of laughs. We’re not sure everything from the original era of the show is going to fly anymore, but we do think that there are chances to be creative here.

What do you want to see as we move into The Paper when it does premiere?

Do you actually have a plan to check this out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







