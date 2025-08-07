Goosebumps canceled at Disney+; will season 3 happen elsewhere?

After two seasons of new episodes at Disney+, it appears as though nobody is getting any more Goosebumps — at least for now.

According to a new report from Deadline, the aforementioned streaming service has opted to not move forward with the property. Is it a surprise? Not exactly. We do not think the viewership was terrible for the second season but at the same time, Disney does not necessarily need the show. We also tend to think that they would like to prioritize series from in-house productions.

Now, here is where things get a little bit more interesting here, as it appears as though studio Sony Pictures Television will be looking to shop the series to some other outlets. Now, this does not mean that anyone else is necessarily going to pick it up, but there is a chance given the source material from R.L. Stine is beloved across generations. We also do think that the first two seasons did was pretty smart in incorporating a lot of material from different books and trying to come up with something that felt both nostalgic and creative at the same time.

Admittedly, there is still a part of us that wonders if the show would ever try to do a “grown-up” version to create real horror for adults who grew up with the books. It is an interesting proposition but at the same time, we’re aware that Goosebumps has always been a franchise for children and/or teenagers and it is hard to imagine that something fundamentally different is going to happen.

For the time being, let’s just say that we’re sad — we do really think that television benefits from having genre television across a number of different audiences. That includes kids, as it will give them more appreciation for this sort of programming through the rest of your life.

