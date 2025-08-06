Family Law season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Autonomy’

Next week on The CW, you are going to be having a good chance to dive into Family Law season 4 episode 4 — want to learn more about it?

Well, first and foremost we are getting a story titled “Autonomy,” and there may be a few different clues baked in to the story based on that alone. We’re looking at a story that could be about control, but also one that puts Abby, Harry, and other characters through their paces. When you think about the total number of stories that are happening here, you could easily argue that we have more happening here than ever before.

If you look below, you can check out the full Family Law season 4 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

Harry (Victor Garber) insists on representing his old boss after learning his son is trying to strong-arm him into handing over power of attorney. Abby (Jewel Staite) represents a man who wants a divorce after competing for years for his husband’s attention with an unlikely rival — his monster mother-in-law. Daniel (Zach Smadu) is second guessing his choice after he sees Jude’s (Mapuana Makia) chaotic lifestyle firsthand. Lucy (Genelle Williams) proposes that she and Maggie (Ali Liebert) give their relationship another shot. The episode is written by Sonja Bennett and directed by David Frazee (#404).

We are at least getting far enough in the season now where certain stories are starting to take shape — and we also are happy to see Abby trying to do what she does best. We do think that her life will continue to take some unexpected turns but if you are the producers, you likely know that there is no real reason to rush any of that along.

