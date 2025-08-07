MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 12: A BBQ showdown

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see MasterChef: Dynamic Duo episode 12 and with that, another culinary showdown.

So what will the focus be this time around? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that BBQ will be the theme here, and the challenge is simple: Work together to try and make the perfect food to impress some experts. Now that we’ve said this, here is your reminder that doing this is so much harder than anyone would be aware of. We are talking here about food that has been perfected for generations of people, whether it be the food or the sauce. The meat can get dry extremely easily, and you have to watch for that — just as you want it to be sauced with the right combination of heat, sweetness, smokiness, and whatever other flavors, as well.

Want to learn more about what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 12 synopsis below:

The MasterChef garden is decked out for a sunny backyard BBQ and the Top 6 duos feel the burn. Split into two teams, they must serve a garden full of BBQ aficionados. The losing team will go straight into a pressure test, where one couple will be eliminated in the all-new “Backyard BBQ” episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airing Wednesday, Aug 13 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1512) (TV-14)

At this point, we do tend to think that almost any elimination could be shocking because we’ve gotten to know everyone so well. A lot of people have strengths and weaknesses and when you remember the central twist at the heart of this season, you also have to consider how communication is one of the most important strengths that anyone can have.

