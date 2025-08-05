The Buccaneers season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Given that today marks the season 2 finale for The Buccaneers at Apple TV+, why not go ahead and discuss season 3? Is there a chance that it will actually happen?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that as of right now, there is no official confirmation one way or another that the young-adult drama will be coming back for more, though it is easy to say that we’re hopeful! The show has routinely been in the streaming service’s top ten, and we also believe that this is a demographic that they would love to keep for quite some time. While costumes and elaborate gatherings can be expensive, this is not a Severance or one of those other shows that costs a great deal of money to make.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is the important thing to remember: If Apple does not renew the show right away, we hardly think that it is the end of the world. After all, The Buccaneers is one that could get a season 3 order a month or two after the finale and be just fine. Just remember here that often, streamers like to take their time to not just analyze viewership, but also how many people watch the entirety of a season from start to finish. They want to make sure that the market is still there!

Our hope of course is that a season 3 order comes soon for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that the sooner it happens, the more likely it is that we’re going to get the show back next year. We know that with streaming shows in particular, very often you run into situations where we are stuck waiting a little while longer than anyone would want.

Do you think that The Buccaneers season 3 is going to end up happening at Apple TV+ down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







