Grantchester season 11: Will we meet Alphy’s mother?

As we prepare for the eleventh and final season of Grantchester, we have a major cliffhanger to sit around and think about! After all, it appears as though Alphy’s birth mother has arrived on the scene and by virtue of that, there is so much more that we are left to think about!

What is one of the bigger question marks? That’s honestly rather simple, as it comes down to whether or not we are going to be seeing her on-screen, and how much of a presence she will have. Based on what executive producer Daisy Coulam is saying now to TV Insider, there is going to be a lot of complications:

We will [feature her] and it probably won’t go smoothly. We wanted to do something realistic about how children and parents, despite having a blood connection, sometimes it’s tricky — if you’ve not been in each other’s lives — to find that connection. There’s almost a closeness in age between them that gives it a very interesting dynamic.

Ultimately, our hope here is simply that there is going to be a chance for some great performances in this story and also that we move towards a satisfying conclusion. Yes, we are well-aware of the fact that Grantchester can be an emotional show, and we do not think personally that they are going to move away from that. However, it would also be nice if we did see the show move a little bit more towards a happier ending for at least some of the main characters. Alphy may be relatively new to the series compared to people like Geordie but at the same time, we’ve come to root for him and we’ll cheer him on ’til the bitter end.

