The Institute season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Tim digs deeper

Next week on MGM+ you are going to see The Institute season 1 episode 6 — can you believe we are ramping up to the finale already?

What we do tend to think we’re going to see over the next few weeks is rather simple, and it goes as follows: A story that is dark, intense, and full of more twists and turns. Luke may be getting closer to achieving his end goals but at the same time, he may still be a good ways out from success. Meanwhile, on the outside Tim is working to get closer to some answers, but we do still wonder just how successful he can possibly be when there are a lot of people out there he just can’t trust.

Below, you can see the full The Institute season 1 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

As Tim’s investigation pays off in ways he never imagined and Sigsby scrambles to avert disaster, Luke must finally decide who he can trust.

One important thing to remember

While this show is based on the Stephen King property, there is a chance that it could beyond the source material. A lot of that is going to come down to whatever MGM+ wants to do and at this point, they have kept their cards close to the vest. We do think that there is potential here for The Institute to be the most successful show that they’ve had since FROM, which makes sense given that there are people from that show also affiliated with this one. Hopefully, the future will become a little bit more clear by the time we get to the finale — as will whether or not Tim is any closer to actually achieving anything when it comes to this ever-mysterious place.

