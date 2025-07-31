Platonic season 2: Seth Rogen on story continuing

Next week on Apple TV+, we are finally going to have a chance to see Platonic season 2 — and honestly, we couldn’t be more thrilled! This is a show that delivered an endlessly entertaining first season, and of the craziest things about it still remains that once upon a time, there was never a guarantee that we were going to be getting something more. Or, at the very least, something featuring Will and Sylvia.

Did you know that, at one point, the comedy was actually meant to be more of an anthology with rotating characters? It is crazy to think about in a way, but it is very-much the case and it is interesting to hear the stars talk more about it now.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter while at the season 2 premiere of the show, Rogen himself noted that he helped to push the creative team to keep the focus on his and Rose Byrne’s characters moving forward:

“As we were shooting the first season I was kind of pushing for [creators Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco] to brainstorm how it could continue and how to not replace us with other people, and thank god they listened.”

Of course, doing this created some challenges, and a big part of our personal curiosity moving forward will be seeing how the writers maneuver around the ending that they created for themselves at the end of season 1. In it, Will had moved down to San Diego and it seemed like he and Sylvia were bound for separate lives. Now, things have changed, and of course this does also dramatically up the potential for there to be more chaos.

