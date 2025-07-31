Leanne season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, what are the chances of a Leanne season 2 happening at some point down the road?

Before we go too much further here, let’s just start things off here by noting the biggest reason why the streaming service will be considering more: Chuck Lorre is an executive producer behind the scenes. He is one of the best in the business in this genre and because of that, we do remain optimistic for what we’re going to see down the road. Ultimately, things are going to be based largely on total viewership not just at the start, but the whole way through. Netflix will want to see that there is demand for something more.

If you have not heard too much about the show as of yet, the synopsis below sets the stage:

Leanne’s (Leanne Morgan) world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places. This heartfelt comedy proves that it’s never too late to rewrite your story.

We do think that this show is going to appeal to people out there for a number of reasons, whether it be for the relatable story or just those who love this particular genre — especially at a time of year when there are not a lot of traditional comedies out there.

If there is one thing that Leanne has working against it, it has everything to do with the fact that some of these shows have struggled to find an audience in the past on Netflix. There have been some isolated successes like Fuller House but even with those, they have a particular shelf life.

