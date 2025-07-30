And Just Like That season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Brady’s big news

Later this week, you are finally going to have a chance to see And Just Like That season 3 episode 10 arrive. Want to learn more?

Well, it feels clear that the top story entering this half-hour has a lot to do with what is happening with Carrie post-breakup. She had finally thought that she and her one-time boyfriend had finally reached the “will” portion of their “will they or won’t they?” romance. Then, it all fell apart. She has a new place now and plans that have since fallen by the wayside. So what does she want to do next? We know that there is more to her than just a boyfriend, but there is still more self-evaluation that could happen here.

As for what else we know about And Just Like That season 3 episode 10, here is your reminder that Steve is coming back into the world of the show! The synopsis below gives us some other details:

As Carrie looks to redefine herself after her and Aidan’s breakup, Seema reaches what may be a breaking point in her relationship with Adam. Meanwhile, Charlotte tries physiotherapy, to mixed results, and Miranda expects the worst when Brady announces he has news for her and Steve.

No matter what Brady’s news here is, will it be something that allows us to see more of Steve down the road? We’d love that, even if we recognize that it is hard to have the actor around full-time thanks to some of his Chicago Fire commitments. We also recognize that this is more of Miranda’s story and at this point in the season, her relationship with Joy has been at the center of the action. Can these two find a way to make things work?

