MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 11: ‘Macaron Mayhem’

Next week on Fox you are going to be seeing MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 11 — so what will the big-time focus here be?

Well, we’ve seen the contestants outside of their element at an array of different locations before and moving into the next chapter, we are actually going to see the focus become a little bit more singular. This upcoming episode is going to be all about macarons, which are certainly known to be one of the toughest desserts that anyone can possibly make. There are a number of different reasons for that, but a lot of it begins with the simple fact that they are delicate, small, and also have to be packed with a lot of flavor and, at times, a lot of color. There are so many different challenges that come with making them perfect and at this point, you have to assume that all of your competitors are operating at the top of their game.

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full MasterChef: Dynamic Duos episode 11 synopsis below:

Tonight’s challenge is all about mastering one of the toughest desserts in the world – the beloved macaron. The couples must bake not just a dozen macarons, but a giant tower of perfectly formed delicacies. Find out who crumbles in this sweet challenge in the all-new “Macaron Mayhem” episode of MasterChef: Dynamic Duos airing Wednesday, Aug 6 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1511) (TV-14 L)

If you survive making macarons in this challenge, you have to assume that in theory, you can take on almost anything after the fact — though we are of the belief that there are still some enormous challenges coming that require teamwork and consistency across a pretty wide range of dishes.

