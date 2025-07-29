And Just Like That season 3: Andy Cohen on Daniel cameo

As many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the most recent episode of And Just Like That season 3 offered up an Andy Cohen cameo. However, did you know that this is not the first time that the host / TV personality has turned up?

Back when Sex and the City was on the air, Cohen turned up briefly as shoe clerk Daniel; last week marked his return to the universe and technically, he even appeared in an earlier episode of Sex and the City that was cut for TV. It did, however, live on in the DVD sets per Entertainment Weekly.

So despite Andy’s appearances on the show and friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker, he still admits that acting is hard for him. Here is some of what he had to say while on his SiriusXM show:

“Shooting these shows for me is very difficult … You have to literally walk four steps, say your line at a particular spot, and then keep going. There’s a lot of blocking involved, and I just don’t — I’m not good at it.”

Despite this, we still would not be surprised if Andy makes another cameo if the show returns. While we hardly think he will ever have a sizable role, star power has always been a thing in this universe. Also, we know that Carrie loves her shoes and her fashion — these have been huge parts of the story more or less from the beginning here.

There are only three more episodes left in And Just Like That — with that, what we care about the most is how Carrie handles her breakup with Aidan. She deserves better, but also cannot rush into anything else at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

