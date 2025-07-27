Is John Corbett leaving And Just Like That, Aidan for good?

Have we really seen the last of John Corbett as Aidan following this past And Just Like That season 3 episode? This is a subject that carries with it a lot of weight, mostly because we are talking here about an actor who has been a part of this world ever since Sex and the City. You can’t take a decision to remove someone like him from the equation lightly.

However, you can also honestly look at things at this point and wonder whether or not it is even possible for him to turn back up. What would the logic be here with it? Aidan and Carrie had so much baggage, and that was basically clear almost every single second the two were on-screen together. It was perhaps a little too unrealistic at this point to think everything would work out okay, even if there was hope at one point last season before the unusual “arrangement” was reached for him to stay in Virginia.

So is Corbett really gone for good? Well, it is hard to ever say goodbye permanently in the world of TV, but you can close the door at least for now. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Elisa Zuritsky had the following to say:

For the time being, the chapter is closed.

Of course, the “time being” statement is holding a lot of weight here but as great as Corbett was over the years, we do think Carrie needs to move forward. We are not even altogether sure at this point that she needs to move on with Duncan; he is an appealing character and yet, there is never a reason to rush into another Carrie love interest. What would the point of that be?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

