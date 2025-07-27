Resident Alien season 5: Alan Tudyk on possible revival

At this point, we are days removed from the rather-sad news that Resident Alien season 4 is going to be the final one for the series. Yet, at the same time is this really the final send-off? Let’s just say that we do believe anything is possible in the world of TV.

The most important thing to note here is that no matter what the future holds for the Alan Tudyk series, the creative team know in advance that a cancellation could be coming. After all, it nearly happened after season 3 and it took some creative re-tooling to make another chapter happen at all. We’re now at a spot where we do have to wait and see what happens now with powerful people trying to sell the series moving forward.

If there is one bit of good news we can share here, it is simply this: If Tudyk has his way, there will be more down the road. Speaking per TV Insider while at San Diego Comic-Con, the actor had the following to say:

“It’s a weird goodbye because the show’s very popular. By all metrics from a different time, that would assure another season … It’s just in this climate, the TV world is changing in a big way, and I feel like because we’re canceled now, we will become an existing IP, which then could be revived. So the quickest way to get a next season is to be canceled, oddly.”

The big thing we would say for now is to not have high expectations of a season 5, mostly because so many networks and streamers are out to cut costs these days. We do tend to think that time could change things, but you are going to be waiting for weeks, months, or possibly even years for more.

