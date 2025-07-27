Talamasca: The Secret Order premiere date, trailer revealed

While you wait until 2026 to see Interview with the Vampire season 3 arrive on AMC, we do have good news about Talamasca: The Secret Order!

This weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, the folks over at the network officially confirmed that on Sunday, October 26, you are going to see the six-episode spin-off officially premiere. We also do have further confirmation now that at least one character from Interview in Daniel Molloy will be turning up, which does make a great deal of sense when you consider just how frequently he was tied to the mysterious group on his own show.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer for what lies ahead. What does excite us at present is that Talamasca: The Secret Order feels more like Interview than it does Mayfair Witches, which suffered frequently from questionable choices and casting decisions within its first two seasons. Here, it just feels like there is a lot of fertile ground in a mysterious organization working in order to better figure out and explain what is going on within the supernatural world. It also could tie further long-term into the other shows, depending on how long it sticks around.

If nothing else, we like to think that this will at least be a great appetizer for the third seasons of the other shows within the Anne Rice universe. It is also quite nice to see that AMC remains as committed as they are to this world, especially with the Walking Dead franchise losing a little steam commercially over the past few years.

Hopefully, there will be a chance that Sam Reid (pictured above) has a chance to turn up in the world of the Talamasca at some point.

