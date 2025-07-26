Dexter: Resurrection star Neil Patrick Harris on Lowell shocker

We expected many different things to happen over the course of Dexter: Resurrection season 1 episode 6 when it aired on Showtime. Here is what we did not anticipate at all: The death of the Tattoo Collector.

How in the world did Neil Patrick Harris get written out of the show so fast? Well, this was of course all by design, and the former How I Met Your Mother star got to turn up, play an incredibly despicable dude with a Southern accent, and then get murdered at the end of the hour when he turned up on Dexter’s table.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harris himself described the feeling of being on the infamous table at the end of the episode, which of course led up to his demise:

… It was fun to be able to actually exist in it, and [the process of filming it] wasn’t annoying at all. I just valued that everyone was taking it seriously. So it was a quiet set that day and Michael was super locked in, and I got to be there in flagrante — get wrapped up, do the thing for some hours and marvel at how your body can act strange when it’s not moving at all. It was nice to check that off the list.

I’ll tell you, laying on your back, looking up at lights and seeing Dexter tracing a knife and carving it into your chest cavity? It is a striking visual that I’ll remember for some time. I felt like I was the camera in every Dexter promo, where you see him raising his arms operatically and stabbing down at you — except this time, the “you” was me!

With Harris gone, the onus now falls on the other serial killers to step up — that includes Lady Vengeance (Krysten Ritter), Rapunzel (Eric Stonestreet), and the Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian). We’ll just have to see what they bring to the table.

What did you think about Lowell’s death on Dexter: Resurrection this week?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

