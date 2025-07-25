The Chi season 7 episode 12 spoilers: The epic finale

As we look more towards The Chi season 7 episode 12 on Showtime next week, there are so many things we are left to discuss.

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and issue a reminder that “Rebirth” is the finale — and that certainly hints at some new beginnings. We already know that some of the major stories from the season are going to come to a head, especially when it comes to Alicia doing whatever she can in order to get revenge. Something shocking could happen as a result — we’re at least coming into this knowing that the producers have killed off people before. Why wouldn’t they do that again?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full The Chi season 7 episode 12 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

A person from the past shakes up Nuck’s world, further tangling his web of lies; Emmett grapples with emotional whiplash as Alicia’s path of vengeance comes to a head, changing everything for everyone.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of this?

Well, we do think that with a show like this, we could actually see it go either way. there is a scenario in which this very-much does happen but at the same time, we also would be hardly shocked in the event that a lot of loose ends are tied up.

No matter what, just remember already that The Chi has already been renewed for a season 8 — with that, there is nothing that you have to worry about. Instead, just be curious as to when the show is going to be back. We’re crossing our fingers and hoping for summer 2026 — one of the good things about the renewal coming early is the opportunity it provides to dive more into more stuff without a super-long wait in between.

What do you most want to see moving into The Chi season 7 episode 12 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







