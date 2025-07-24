Family Law season 4 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Surrogate’

As we get prepared to see Family Law season 4 episode 2 on The CW next week? Let’s just say that there is a lot to be excited about!

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that with every single installment of the show, you are going to keep seeing emotional moments. Abby is going to try to navigate a lot of them, but make no mistake that a lot of them are going to end up being difficult.

If you look below, you can see the full Family Law season 4 episode 2 (“The Surrogate”) synopsis:

Abby (Jewel Staite) represents a surrogate blindsided by the revelation that one of the twins she carried for her best friend is, in fact, her own biological child. Harry (Victor Garber) represents a politician’s wife who wants their prenup nullified. Daniel (Zach Smadu) continues bar hopping in an attempt to get over Martina (Miranda Edwards). Lucy (Genelle Williams) feels like a fraud giving her client advice about a toxic relationship when she failed to see the red flags on her own. The episode is written by Sarah Dodd and directed by Andy Mikita (#402).

We do tend to think that while we are going to continue to see these isolated stories play out, there are a number of other things bubbling underneath the surface. We are beyond excited to see some of that play out, but just know that it is not going to be easy. There will be a lot of struggles and at this point, our advice is to simply be prepared. There are ten episodes in totality this season, so at this point, it is far too early to predict where things are going to go over the course of time.

