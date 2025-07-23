Stick renewed for season 2; premiere date hopes at Apple TV+

Less than 24 hours after the events of the Stick season 1 finale over at Apple TV+, there is more news to share about the future. After all, we are going to be seeing a second season!

This news was reported by Deadline, and it makes sense for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, the first season concluded in a way that made us eager for more of Pryce’s story. Meanwhile, it feels like the viewership has been strong and with Owen Wilson front and center, there is star power and a chance that more viewers are going to discover the series in due time.

In a statement, here is some of what Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss had to say:

“With first season of Stick, audiences instantly fell in love with the charming, funny and heartfelt world that [creator Jason Keller], Owen and their all-star team created this season … There’s plenty more in the bag for fans of the series, and we’re thrilled they’ll soon have the chance to discover Pryce Cahill’s next chapter.”

Meanwhile, Keller added the following:

“I am inspired and humbled by the audience reaction to Stick, and I’m thrilled to be making a second season with this magical cast, led by the incomparable Owen Wilson, and the wonderful creative team at Apple TV+ … It’s a joy to be able to continue this story. Most importantly, however, this Season 2 order will provide me with an undeniable excuse to play even more golf. Thank you, Apple TV+.”

When will season 2 premiere?

There is no official word as of right now, but at the moment, our general feeling is that it could arrive in either late 2026 or early 2027. A lot will depend on when filming starts; after that, it could come down to the streaming service as to when to bring it back.

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Stick season 2?

