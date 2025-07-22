Happy Face canceled at Paramount+, no season 2 coming

While it may not be too big of a surprise to some people out there, it is now official: There is not a Happy Face season 2 on the way.

According to a report from Deadline, the folks over at Paramount+ are canceling the Dennis Quaid drama inspired by true events. While the streaming service clearly hoped that they would have a hit here in line with Mindhunter, it never managed to materialize big ratings. The company has tried on multiple occasions to find more original scripted hits, but have struggled at times with non-franchises or shows outside of the Showtime banner.

So why didn’t the series land? It is hard to think of just one single reason, but we tend to think that it would’ve required either more star power, viral moments, or some sort of critical acclaim to attract a bigger audience. Unfortunately, it had none of these. There was room still open for another season but in the end, that’s just not something that we are going to see. At the time of this writing, there is no talk about it being picked up elsewhere.

In the end, we really just hope that Happy Face being canceled does not deter Paramount+ from at least trying with other original series down the road. We obviously know that they are going to be all-in with shows from Taylor Sheridan and the greater Dexter universe, but we do think that well-rounded programming is the way to ensure you keep reaching new viewers — and not just reaching those you already have.

Of course, this is still the least-notable cancellation by Paramount this week — there are active protests happening when it comes to the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

