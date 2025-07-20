Grantchester season 10 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

As we get closer to seeing Grantchester season 10 episode 7 over on PBS, there are of course so many things worth of discussion.

Where do we start off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that the end is almost here for the British drama. There are only two more episodes to go in the show; while we know that a season 11 is coming, it is also going to be the final season. What we are trying to say here is that there is some emotional content coming, and that things are going to get worse for some of these characters before they start to get better.

Below, you can check out the full Grantchester season 10 episode 7 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

Cathy and Mrs. Chapman’s new business venture hits a serious obstacle. Geordie tries to intervene in Alphy’s personal life, unbeknownst to Alphy.

Of course, we tend to think that this dynamic could spell some trouble eventually for the likes of Alphy, mostly because we’d probably like to be clued in first — and why wouldn’t he? We do tend to think that whatever happens here the two could work their way through it, but who is to say that this will happen right away? It may be something that carries over to the finale and who knows? There is also a chance that we do end up seeing some sort of cliffhanger after the fact (though that is very much not confirmed).

We just tend to think that beyond everything that we are hearing about here, there remains a legitimate chance that we get another exciting case, as well. This is what Grantchester is known for, so we have no real reason to think that a major change is coming.

What do you most want to see moving into Grantchester season 10 episode 7 when it arrives?

