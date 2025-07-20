Next week on BBC One, you are going to be seeing The Narrow Road to the Deep North episode 2 arrive. Want to find out more about it?

Well, first and foremost, we really should note that this show does have a good bit of star power that it is bringing to the table, mostly due to the presence of Jacob Elordi front and center. The star of Euphoria is going to be at the center of a wartime drama series, one that has romance, pain, and a whole lot more.

If you have not heard too much about the series as of yet, we suggest you start by checking out the synopsis below:

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans (played by Jacob Elordi as a young man, with Ciarán Hinds as the older Dorrigo), through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), his time held captive in a prisoner-of-war camp, and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times.

For those curious, you are going to be seeing episode 2 next week, meaning that there is plenty of time to catch up if you are behind. The synopsis below gives you a good sense of what’s ahead:

The love affair between Dorrigo and Amy flourishes. In the jungle, conditions have worsened since they were first imprisoned, and Dorrigo and the men are exposed to unimaginable cruelties.

