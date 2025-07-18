Smoke season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Freddy goes rogue

As we look more and more towards Smoke season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+, one thing feels clear: Everything is about to get that much more intense. That could be true when it comes to the clouds around Ave, but it also may be true for Freddy.

After all, at this point it should be abundantly clear just how dangerous the character is, let alone unpredictable. If he thinks that he is threatened, who knows just what he will try? This sort of unpredictability more than likely does drive the next chapter of the story, no matter what that looks like.

If you look below, you can see the full Smoke season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more news on what lies ahead:

Esposito and Calderone urge Harvey to take action. A fully rogue Freddy reaches out to an ally.

Given the propulsive nature of this story, we do imagine that there will be some sort of big reveal before this hour is over … but what is it? Are we really looking at a situation here where both Dave and Freddy both are going to keep setting fires until the end? Is Michelle going to really find the evidence that she needs to make a move? Clearly, her pleas to Harvey are important since she sees this as a last-ditch effort; whether he gets on board remains to be seen. The problem here is quite similar to what we’ve seen in many other crime-show situations like this over the years — it can be hard to get someone in the department to turn on themselves. Often, there is a risky implication here that it could expose other corruption.

No matter the direction that Smoke as a show does take moving forward, let’s just say that we’re excited to see it play out. This is certainly a series that has earned it.

