The Chi season 7 episode 11 spoilers: The last before finale

As we look more towards The Chi season 7 episode 11 airing on Showtime next week, there is of course so much we can say.

Where do we start off here? Well, how about with the rather simple fact that there are only two episodes left this year? Sure, we know that there is a season 8 coming and 100%, that takes some of the pressure off. Still, you likely know that this is a series with its fair share of bombshells. We’ve seen people killed in finales before, just as we’ve seen emotional reveals in a number of other ways. We’re prepared for anything there, but consider next week’s “Ready or Not” an appetizer.

Want to get a little more info about what is ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The Chi season 7 episode 11 synopsis below:

Alicia turns up the heat in her personal revenge mission; Candice is recruited for a dangerous side job; Shaad takes his time with a new love interest while Papa presents Pastor Zeke with an idea to help his reputation; Bakari has a wake-up call.

Obviously there is a lot that will be going on here, but how can you be surprised by that? The biggest thing that we want here is that when the dust actually is settled, there is some clarity on Alicia’s mission and what she gets out of it. Her story has been arguably one of the biggest driving forces for much of the season and it makes sense — vengeance is a powerful thing.

As for the finale, the only thing that we can say for now is that the title is “Rebirth.” We imagine that this is a significant clue to at least what the episode could symbolize. Is there really a chance at a hopeful ending?

