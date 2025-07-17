Platonic season 2 trailer: The quest to stay friends

As many of you may be aware at this point, the season 2 premiere of Platonic is going to be coming to Apple TV+ on August 6. Want to know more about what’s ahead?

Well, one of the things that we knew entering this season was that we were going to see Will entering a new chapter. He has rebuilt some of his life and has a real partner; so, what does that mean for his relationship with Will? They’ve never been romantic and yet, things always tend to get messy between the two.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

As a matter of fact, the season 2 trailer here indicates that Sylvia is concerned because whenever Will is in a relationship, things go south. The two are going to do more or less whatever they can to ensure that they are going to be doing whatever they can to keep the friendship going, and that includes trying to do normal things. We’ll have to wait and see just how successful that is.

Meanwhile, the season 2 synopsis sets the stage further for what lies ahead:

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

Above all else, just remember that this show is mostly about laughs, and we do not think it will venture far away from that. We do think it is a nice change-of-pace after Rogen’s more manic comedy The Studio, which came out earlier this year. Dare we say, Platonic may actually be the more rewatchable of the two?

What are you most eager to see at this point entering Platonic season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







