The Chi season 7 episode 10 spoilers: A risky deal…

In one week’s time, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Chi season 7 episode 10. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, this is one of those episodes where the presence of danger could be more obvious than it’s been in a little while. We certainly know that this is a show not afraid to kill people off, and that is one specter lingering around every corner here.

Below, you can get the full The Chi season 7 episode 10 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s ahead:

Emmett is forced to reevaluate what’s truly important to him. Meanwhile, Alicia tries to strike a deal with Detective Toussaint

Honestly, doesn’t it feel like this is a spot Emmett has been in for a while? Think back to the days when Douda was around, or the immediate aftermath of all of that. Still, decisions for people in life do not come easy, and that is one of the better things that the show has put together so far. We’ve got a real struggle where there are a lot of different things we’re left to actively think about.

We do think we are in the midst of what we would call the home stretch of the season, and that everything is going to get crazier from here on out. Our advice? Just be prepared, but also remember in the back of your head that a season 8 is coming and by virtue of that, there is less pressure for the writers to tie everything up. (Yes, it is true that they did not know of the renewal when they were putting together this season, but they did likely feel confident to a certain extent.)

