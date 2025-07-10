Too Much season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 1 today on Netflix, what are the chances that we do get a Too Much season 2 down the road? As you would imagine, there is quite a bit we have to say within!

First and foremost, though, let us begin with some sort of official status update: The series, which comes from executive producer Lena Dunham, has been neither renewed or canceled at this point. It may not be for quite a long time. The streaming service does often spend a few weeks trying to figure out if a show is coming back or not, and we tend to think that they will be doing the same exact thing here.

Now, we do recognize that there may be some people who honestly have not heard about Too Much at all yet. With that in mind, go ahead and check out the official synopsis:

Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister. But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?

If you watch the first season, then at the very least, you know that another season is possible. Whether or not it happens is a totally different story, as viewership for the entire season is going to be a big-time factor in that.

