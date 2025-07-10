The Paper premiere date revealed for Peacock’s The Office spin-off

After a ton of speculation, we are beyond thrilled to know when we are going to see the Office spin-off The Paper over on Peacock.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that on Thursday, September 4, the series is going to premiere with its first four episodes available all at once. From there, we are going to have a chance to see a weekly rollout with two episodes every seven days until the finale arrives on September 25. That is a pretty quick run for a show like this, but clearly the goal here is to combine binge-watching and a weekly rollout into a singular package.

Now do you want to get more news on what the story here is? Well, the synopsis below indicates that most of the crossover between the shows comes via the documentary crew rather than the on-camera personalities:

The Paper finds the same documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin Scranton searching for a new subject. They ultimately find it in an historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that’s trying to revive it.

Now we know that one character from the Scranton series will be here in Oscar, but everyone else is going to be brand new. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore of The White Lotus season 2 are billed as two of the primary stars, and our hope remains that this can be at least almost as funny as the original US version. We are scared to put the bar too high, largely due to the fact that the original is considered one of the best comedies of the past thirty years. That’s an almost impossible standard to reach and there is no real point in trying to expect that this show will live up to it.

