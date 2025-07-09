The Big Bang Theory spin-off officially ordered at HBO Max

Months after we started to hear buzz about a pilot, it’s official: The Big Bang Theory spin-off Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is coming.

In celebration of their official rebranding into HBO Max, the streaming service confirmed today that the series is getting a series order, meaning that executive producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady are going to have a chance to tell this crazy story as only they know how. This is not going to be a traditional sitcom like the original show or Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Instead, it is a single-camera series that actually seems to be inspired as much as anything by the movies of the late 1980’s and early 1990’s.

To learn more official intel now, be sure to check out (per TVLine) the official synopsis below:

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn) and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the a– Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don’t go well.

This all sounds like a total hoot and in a way, it’s a miracle that they got this ragtag crew together again so many years after the end of the original show. The premise certainly sounds like we could be seeing the original cast in some capacity, but that’s not something that we would ever say for sure. It just seems like if there was ever a creative way to bring them back, isn’t this it?

