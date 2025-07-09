Stick season 1 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

As we look in the direction of Stick season 1 episode 9 over at Apple TV+, there are of course so many different things that we can say! Where do we start?

Well, first and foremost, it feels like the right thing to do is simply note where this story is within the larger story. There are only two more episodes left and then, we either reach a long break or the end of the story altogether. There is no season 2 renewal as of yet and while we remain hopeful, nothing is confirmed as of yet.

There will be plenty of time to talk further about whether or not we get a season 2. With that, let’s just talk about the story further! The Stick season 1 episode 9 (“Showtime”) synopsis serves as a great way to set the stage:

Pryce tries to help Santi deal with the pressure of his first PGA tournament. Romantic sparks fly as Santi starts climbing the leaderboard.

Of course, with us being so close to the end of the season at this point it makes sense for there to be more drama than ever before. While we hope that things go well for Santi, you also have to remember that in sports, there is often more failure than there is success — or, at least there can be depending on your definitions of the words. Just Santi making it here alone in a success, but it is clear that he and Pryce both want there to be so much more for the two of them.

No matter what happens within episode 9, just be aware of the fact that there is almost certainly not going to be any closure. Why would there be at this point, when the clear goal of the producers is to get you to watch the finale?

