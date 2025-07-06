Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/6?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given that this is the July 4 weekend, why not cap things off with something more?

Absolutely, this would be great — but unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we are about to get more of it tonight or anytime soon. There is no installment on the network, and you’re going to be most likely going to be waiting a few weeks to see the show. We have yet to see any new episodes pop up on HBO’s shcedule.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So is this unusual? Far from it, mostly because of the fact that Last Week Tonight often does have some sort of break in the action at this point in the season. We have seen that happen a number of times in the past, s why wouldn’t we expect something similar this year, as well?

Of course, let’s just go ahead and note that there is likely a lot of news that Oliver and the writers are going to miss out on over the course of the next few weeks. That just comes with the territory, even if we wish that there were chances to hear him riff on what is going on in the news. Rest assured, though, that there is still a LOT to come this season, and that the finale here tends to come up close to Thanksgiving. We’re certainly exited to see what else could be coming further on down the road.

After all, remember that in the midst of covering current events, new episodes of Last Week Tonight are going to include main segments that could end up being somewhat viral. Our hope here is certainly that there are a few of those that stand out, and are not just on subjects that you would expect from this particular show.

What do you most want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show returns?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more updates.