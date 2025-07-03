Shrinking season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Shrinking season 3 premiere date before the month of July is over? It is, at the very least, something well worth considering.

First and foremost, it is important to remember the following: The third season started filming back in February, and that means that everyone has to be really far along at this point. Nobody has explicitly said publicly that work is done, but it feels like we have to be inching closer to that point now.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Unfortunately, even when filming is done, there is no guarantee that Shrinking will still be turning up anytime soon here. This is, after all, when you have to remind yourself that the show requires at least some post-production time, even if this is not The Boys or some other effects-laden spectacle. Apple TV+ also gets to sit back and deliberate when they think the best time is to bring the series back. There is a reasonably-good chance that you see the new season before the year wraps up, but we are thinking that October or November would fit the bill there. If not that, then consider early next year!

Will season 3 be the end?

It’s worth thinking about, given that executive producer Bill Lawrence likes to pitch some of his shows these days as three-season arcs. However, we’ve heard nothing from the cast or creatives that indicates that they want to shut things down after this season. There are some ways and some opportunities to keep things going, provided that the story presents itself and a lot of the actors remain interested in keeping the magic going. We know that as a viewer, we are certainly down to keep pressing on!

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Shrinking now, including Michael J. Fox’s appearance

When do you think that Shrinking season 3 is going to end up premiering?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some more updates coming up.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







