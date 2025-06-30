Yes, Chef! season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on NBC, is there a chance that a Yes, Chef! season 2 ends up happening down the road? Or, have we reached the end of this culinary competition with a twist?

The first thing we do have to honestly note here is that there are probably some people out there who has no idea that this series even exists — so why not set the table a little bit more for them now? The synopsis below does a good job of doing that, and then also showing you the top-level talent that is involved here:

“Yes, Chef!” is a bold new cooking competition that aims to reform hot tempers, egos and attitudes in the heat of the kitchen with Emmy Award-winning chefs José Andrés and Martha Stewart. Both serve as hosts and executive producers.

From Magical Elves, the Emmy Award-winning producers of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” “Yes, Chef!” blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle. The series puts 12 highly skilled yet rebellious chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test and challenges designed to push their pressure points.

With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end and should be sure to expect twists and surprises along the way.

Each episode features challenges designed to test each chef’s culinary chops as well as leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will be given an important decision to make in a cook off that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week.

So what will the future hold here?

Well, nothing has been greenlit one way or another. The ratings for season 1 have hardly blown the roof off of NBC but at the same time, they have been consistent from start to finish. How much does that really matter to them? That’s the real question, with the other one being whether or not it is consistently drawing good streaming numbers at Peacock. (They do not release that publicly.)

Often networks do not make a big deal out of canceling reality shows so even if a season 2 does not happen in 2026, there is still a chance it could return at some other point.

