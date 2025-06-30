Squid Game season 3: What is known about US spin-off

Following the premiere of the third and final season of Squid Game on Netflix, we recognize there is more conversation than ever on a US version.

So what all is there for us to say about it now? Well, much of it begins with the fact that the Cate Blanchett cameo in the season 3 finale would easily make people think that the show has been officially greenlit. However, that is not currently in the case. The project has been rumored for a good eight months now, with acclaimed director David Fincher seemingly at the center.

So is there anything more that we can say at present? Well, there is a report out there from What’s On Netflix suggesting that the show could start filming as early as December in Los Angeles — and that the tentative title is Squid Game: America.

Now that we’ve said all of this, remember for a moment that this is all very-much subject to change and, as noted, nothing has been confirmed. The next few months will be essential to whether or not this show happens, as there needs to be a writer announced for the new series, let alone a cast. Blanchett is not even confirmed to be a part of the spin-off, and there is a chance still that this appearance ends up being a one-off rather than anything that lingers. (Personally, we do think that she will be back; nothing may be formalized as of yet, but this is such an enormous project that it could easily attract someone of her caliber.)

When could this spin-off happen?

At this point, we would honestly be shocked if anything turns up before 2027.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

