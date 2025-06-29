Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date: Summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Bad Monkey season 2 premiere date between now and the end of the summer? What about news on the show’s future in general?

As you would imagine, there are a handful of different stories that we could theoretically get into here, but we really should start off by simply noting the following The Apple TV+ series has been renewed for more. Not only that, but it is deep into the planning process. The second season is going to be based on original material rather than the Carl Hiaasen novel Razor Girl, which is being saved for another point down the road. The idea here is to be able to use once again a lot of the cast members from season 1.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see other TV reactions and reviews!

Unfortunately, Bad Monkey is not going to be coming back anytime soon — heck, if you want any major news on the show the rest of the summer, you could be disappointed. There is a good chance that filming may not be kicking off until we get around until the start of the fall. There are some exterior locations that are still going to be shot in Florida, but a good chunk of the show is relocating to Los Angeles. We have our concerns over that given the setting of the story; yet, we tend to think the producers have a plan.

Come fall, there should be a chance that we hear more regarding new cast members, or what the upcoming original story will be.

As for when to actually expect season 2…

For the time being, we tend to think that fall 2026 is a realistic estimate, mostly because the show takes a while to film and even after that, it will need to be edited. In the meantime, there are other shows from executive producer Bill Lawrence in the works, whether it be more Shrinking or the long-awaited return of Ted Lasso, which is going to start filming any day now.

What are you most excited to see on Bad Monkey season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







