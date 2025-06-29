Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/29?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? It goes without saying, but of course we’d love more of the show soon. Are we about to get it?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the good news that you are going to be seeing more of the series and soon. To be specific, it is going to be around back at the standard 11:00 p.m. Eastern time, following both a new episode and then a repeat of The Gilded Age.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

So what sort of content can you expect to see in general here? Well, there is a lot of stuff in general here, beginning with the fact that this has been yet another eventful week. We do still realize that the majority of the show is based around the main segment and with that, the larger question is how you are going to cram the present-day headlines in here and have them matter and feel relevant. (We have gotten the sense over the past month that the show has struggled to get a lot of the current events in here, or there has been a concern that they would be behind the curve with news almost rapidly changing.)

Now for those of you looking more towards the long-term future here, the biggest thing that we can say is that there is going to be a break next week. Due to Independence Day taking place on Friday, we are going to be seeing both this show and many others on a fairly short break. Typically the series does take a little bit of an extended break at some point in the summer, and it remains to be seen if we have reached the point here or not.

What do you want to see moving into Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it arrives later?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







