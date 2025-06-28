Surface season 3 renewal: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Surface season 3 renewal at some point before the end of the summer?

Well, when you think about it, there is a case that we really should have heard about this one way or another before now. It has been at this point two and a half months since the second season premiered, so we would not blame anyone who is starting to feel a little bit impatient. Yet, if you are Apple TV+, you are okay to take your time with this. They want to see not only how many total viewers there were on the season, but also how many watched it the entire way through.

Here is what we can tell you at present: While nothing regarding the future of Surface has been confirmed yet, there is a reasonable chance that it will be soon enough. We tend to find that there is a 3-4 month wait sometimes when it comes to their shows and renewal announcements, and that means that we should be able to find out more before the summer ends. The end of season 2 certainly set the stage for more, so this is not one of those situations where the powers that be would have to make up a lot of stuff to keep the show going.

We remain cautiously optimistic that there is going to be another chapter here, but note this as a sort of caveat for the time being: Even if we do get another season, odds are that we are going to be waiting a good while in order to see it. There is no real reason to think that production would be done at this point, plus episodes edited and ready to go, until either late 2026 or early 2027. Consider this another reminder that the modern-day renewal cycle for a ton of shows out there requires some patience.

