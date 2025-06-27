Grosse Pointe Garden Society canceled; no season 2 ahead

After weeks of speculation and debate, it has now been decided — there is no Grosse Pointe Garden Society season 2 happening.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the folks at NBC have opted to not move forward with the show; meanwhile, it is also not going to be heading to Peacock. It was believed for a while that the biggest chance the show had to survive was relocating to streaming, mostly because the ratings on broadcast left something to be desired.

After its first couple of airings, it felt easy to say that Grosse Pointe Garden Society was dead on arrival; however, it did find a more stable audience for itself after moving to Friday nights. It was still just lower than the bulk of other scripted primetime programs out there. The fact that NBC waited so long to announce this decision does signal further that they really did consider bringing the show back for more. Yet, they just couldn’t find a way to make things work.

As for the reason why this news was announced today, a lot may be tied to the fact that cast contracts for network shows tend to expire at the end of June. In other words, this was the best time to get this information out there so that everyone now has an opportunity to move on to other projects. The reality remains that the vast majority of canceled shows do not end up finding a home elsewhere. Every now and then you get an exception, but this is more of the rule. We’re still sad that there is no season 2 here, and we hope it does not convince NBC to stop taking chances on quirky, innovative shows as opposed to procedurals or the other standard fare we’ve seen over time.

