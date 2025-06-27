For All Mankind season 5 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about For All Mankind season 5 between now and then the end of the summer? Make no mistake that we’d love to see some sort of announcement, and soon!

After all, consider first and foremost that it’s been a long time since the fourth season ended, and that means being left for a while with that big time jump and questions regarding what the future could be. We know that we’re going to have a chance to see the mining base on the Goldilocks asteroid. Yet, at the same time, is Ed even still alive? Few shows rotate their casts in and out like this one. Meanwhile, at the same time they also manage to constantly keep things both realistic and different at the same time.

So here is what we can say regarding season 5 at present: Filming is done and as of right now, we just tend to think that everyone is going through post-production and hoping to make the next chapter as perfect as possible. We do think that the show is going to be coming back this year, even if that means late this fall. We see no signs that it will be back this summer; instead, all we can really hope for here is that we do get some sort of premiere-date announcement between now and the end of September. That still seems possible!

Now, let’s just also go ahead and remember here that For All Mankind is also going to eventually lead to a new off-shoot in Star City, one that is going to be set back in the early days of the space race. The major difference is that within it, the story is going to be primarily told from the Soviet point of view.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

