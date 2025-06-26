The Simpsons season 37: Marge is NOT dead, says EP

For anyone out there who really even needed more confirmation regarding Marge’s fate on The Simpsons, we do have good news: The character is not going anywhere. Also, don’t believe a lot of the sensational headlines on the internet.

Even though the season 36 finale for the Fox animated series actually aired weeks ago, this week a story has gone viral suggesting that Marge was actually killed in the episode — in reality, the entire thing was painted as a sliding-doors “what if” scenario, one that was speculative based on a series of events including the estrangement of Bart and Lisa. This is just one of many possible futures, and it should be noted that this show has given us plenty of others over the years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

With that in mind, we’re not shocked at all to see show executive producer Matt Selman come out and say to Variety that there is “no canon” with this particular show, while also noting the following:

“Obviously since the ‘The Simpsons’ future episodes are all speculative fantasies, they’re all different every time … Marge will probably never be dead ever again. The only place Marge is dead is in one future episode that aired six weeks ago.”

Meanwhile, Selman also took publications to task for writing reports about Marge’s “death,” claiming that they were trying to trick viewers into giving them attention:

“Here’s my take: Websites need traffic, and headlines equal traffic … And then you can explain that the headline was misleading at the very end of the article. Every single media outlet that ran this story knew that in no way was Marge dead. They all knew it, but they ran the headline anyway.”

Given the way that The Simpsons does tend to somewhat-skewer present events, we honestly would not be shocked if the writers do include a nod to this “controversy” down the line. We’re at least going to be paying attention to it.

Is there anything that you do want to particularly see entering The Simpsons season 37?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







