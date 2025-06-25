Stick season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Memories and regrets

When you look at the first several episodes of Stick on Apple TV+, it is easy to say that there are plenty of fun moments. However, it’s also felt like it has been holding back on some of the more dramatic material. Take, for example, what happened to Pryce in the past.

From the start of the show on, we have heard a little bit about it — the end of his career as a golfer is a part of it, but the deeper tragedy may be what happened to his family. It is something that Owen Wilson’s character has struggled to confront and at times, we wonder if he is intentionally trying to not think about it, mostly because doing that is easier.

Do you want to get a better sense now of what more could be coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full Stick season 1 episode 7 (“Dreams Never Remembered”) synopsis below:

After a blowup with Santi, Pryce is lost in thought about his past and what could’ve been. The gang prepare to go their separate ways.

In facing his past, is Pryce going to be able to move forward — and in a way where he is working with Santi once more? This is at least what we are hoping for, mostly because the two are the core of the show. They just need to take some time to resolve some of their differences here and there, given that they are both strong-willed and often not capable of taking the advice of someone else. There are only a handful of episodes left, but we do tend to think that this is a hopeful story — while we are sure the writers will want to save something for season 2, there is still a chance at a reasonably happy end here.

