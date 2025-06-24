MobLand season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal that we got this week at Paramount+, what more can we say about a MobLand season 2 premiere date? Of course, there is quite a bit to dive into here — not that this is all that much of a surprise to anyone out there.

First and foremost, it is worth noting that this is not one of those drama series that features a lot of complicated visual sequences or special effects. By virtue of all of that, it should not be that hard for the producers to turn around another batch of episodes. This is especially the case when you think about the fact that Paramount+ does tend to prefer annual releases for a lot of their shows. Just look at what we have seen historically, at least in non-strike seasons, from shows like Mayor of Kingstown. We do think Tom Hardy and the rest of the cast will be back before too long.

So is there a reasonable timeframe for MobLand season 2? Based on where we see things at present, our general sentiment is that the next batch of episodes will be coming either in late spring 2026 or the summer that follows. That would allow enough time to get the episodes filmed and ready to go, with the only caveat being availability. We do recognize that a lot of the parties involved here are working on other projects, and that may be the only reason why it ends up taking a little bit longer than planned.

The one thing that we are really curious about when it comes to season 2 is quite simple: Are some more big names going to join the cast? You can make an argument for it, especially since the first season generated such a large audience.

